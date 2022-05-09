Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.08

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 6538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

