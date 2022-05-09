Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

