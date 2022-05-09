Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.81 and last traded at $83.81. 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 68,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

