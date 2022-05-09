Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:

5/4/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $113.00.

5/4/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $105.00.

4/25/2022 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Caesars Entertainment have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the strong performance of the regional destination properties and improvement in occupancy levels are likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same. Also, focus on partnerships and property development bodes well. Going forward, the company remains optimistic about booking trends as it is witnessing increasing bookings for group and convention room nights. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its share repurchase program until further notice. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

4/25/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 288,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,032. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Get Caesars Entertainment Inc alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.