Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $142.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.38.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE WCN opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

