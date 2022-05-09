Warp Finance Achieves Market Cap of $177,079.15 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $37.89 or 0.00110807 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $177,079.15 and $85,695.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002600 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

