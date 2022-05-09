Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 159 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £675.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 134.80 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22).

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 61,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £99,866.52 ($124,755.18).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

