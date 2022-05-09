Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.63) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

HDD stock opened at €1.94 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €1.28 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.31). The firm has a market cap of $591.02 million and a P/E ratio of -102.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.51.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

