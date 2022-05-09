Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.29

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 2241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

