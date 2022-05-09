Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

May 9th, 2022

Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

ETR VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.20 and its 200 day moving average is €47.24. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($64.17).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

