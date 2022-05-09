Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

ETR:VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. Vonovia has a one year low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.