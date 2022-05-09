Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

ETR:VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. Vonovia has a one year low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

