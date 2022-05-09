Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $61,370.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,688.75 or 0.99918003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,451,418 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

