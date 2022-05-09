Vicus Capital Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. 53,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,262 shares of company stock worth $8,056,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

