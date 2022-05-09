Vicus Capital Takes $588,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,176 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. The firm has a market cap of $419.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

