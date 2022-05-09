Vicus Capital Takes $476,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,480 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

FITB traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,668. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

