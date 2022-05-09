Vicus Capital Sells 852 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $144.26. 620,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,627. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.