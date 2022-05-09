Vicus Capital Sells 5,361 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 790,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,126. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.