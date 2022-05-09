Vicus Capital Sells 17,029 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.78. 1,041,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,277. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

