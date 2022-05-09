Vicus Capital Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

