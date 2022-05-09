Vicus Capital Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.36. 194,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.