Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 129,772 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 552,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,306,000 after buying an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 51,506,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,938,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.