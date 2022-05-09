Vicus Capital Makes New $732,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

