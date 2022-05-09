Vicus Capital Makes New $357,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,246,805. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

