Vicus Capital Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total value of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 on Friday, reaching $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,615.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,757.47.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.