Vicus Capital Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 799,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 212,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,960. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

