Vicus Capital Buys Shares of 232,490 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,905,000 after buying an additional 274,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 5,379,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,152. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

