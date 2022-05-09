Vicus Capital Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,798 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,077,172. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $501.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $260.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

