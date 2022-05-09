Vicus Capital Buys 1,571 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,298,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,973. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

