Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 8,812 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

CVX stock traded down $10.53 on Monday, hitting $160.16. 331,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,356. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,070 shares of company stock worth $49,408,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

