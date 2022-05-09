Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Verra Mobility worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

VRRM stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

