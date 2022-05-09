VeriCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $725.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 65.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $47,599.94 and $725.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 79.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,051.94 or 1.00189186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001386 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,012,683 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

