Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $117.17 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00265980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016471 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,605,788 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.