VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 98,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,797,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in VEON by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VEON by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

