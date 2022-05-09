VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 98,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,797,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.