Veil Hits Market Cap of $540,036.66 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $540,036.66 and $171.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.26 or 1.00192540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00234426 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00109550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00139576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00266774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003867 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

