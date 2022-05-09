Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. 3,968,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

