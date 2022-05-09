Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

