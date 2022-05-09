Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,572. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average is $175.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.