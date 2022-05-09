Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.00. 1,014,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.47 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.