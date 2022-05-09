Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

