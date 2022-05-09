Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $175.45

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $175.45 and last traded at $175.45, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 581,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

