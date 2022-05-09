Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

