Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,750,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

