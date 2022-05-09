Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.62

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 25441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

