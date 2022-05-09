Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.60 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

