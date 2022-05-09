Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,356. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $257.08 and a 1 year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.01 and a 200 day moving average of $315.26.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

