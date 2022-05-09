UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.00 million-$201.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.60. 25,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.16.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326 over the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

