USDX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007510 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000108 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

