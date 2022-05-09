USDJ Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ's launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ's official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ's official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

