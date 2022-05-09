UniLend One Day Volume Hits $897,473.00 (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. UniLend has a market cap of $6.49 million and $897,473.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,866.48 or 1.00107034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00100675 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.