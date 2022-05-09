Unifty (NIF) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.70 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $29.70 million and approximately $395,575.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $17.10 or 0.00050706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

